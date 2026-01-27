The achingly beautiful former silver-mining town of Park City, Utah, is synonymous with skiing, and it’s no wonder. This year, the ever-popular Deer Valley Resort grew its ski lifts to 31 and doubled its runs to over 200.

But not everyone, of course, is up for swishing downhill. No matter; plenty of other memorable activities abound. Try out dogsledding, sleigh riding, or snow-tubing. Take a ski lift ride up the mountain simply for the views: The Town Lift raises and lowers skiers between Park City Mountain and Main Street. You can see Wyoming from the summit. The downtown strip offers a vibrant and lengthy string of shops. Local regulations keep big chain stores out, the only exception being outfitters with hard-to-find merch. Creative dining options await as well, including Le Depot Brasserie with French dishes curated by James Beard Award–winning chef Galen Zamarra. In a renovated Masonic Hall, Riverhorse on Main, with an emphasis on seafood and wild game, has earned a rare four-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. And nearby High West Saloon, which claims to be the first ski-in gastro distillery, has a slate of award-winning whiskeys for warming up after a day on the slopes or in and out of the shops.

Just outside of town, All Seasons Adventures lives up to its name with guided fly fishing trips on the Weber and Provo rivers. Don hip waders to savor low-key hours casting in the clear water with mountain peaks in the distance and blue herons flying overhead. It’s unforgettable, whether you nab a trout or not.

For luxurious downtime, the Stein Eriksen Lodge has hot tubs and woodburning fireplaces in-room. Its five-star spa offers a heated outdoor pool and unique treatments like a Moor Mud Detox Wrap infused with CBD. You’ll also find an arcade and a lively pub with a pool table.