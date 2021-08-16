Josephine’s In Irvington Wants To Make Fashion A Little Bit Easier

Loving yourself is easy at Josephine’s in Irvington, a new boutique with clothing for petites, plus sizes, and bodies in between. One owner of Black Sheep Gifts, a neighborhood fixture, added a feminine touch to the area’s commercial strip by opening Josephine’s a couple doors down in April with two partners. It’s where cool kids’ moms will love to shop for flowy summer pieces that transition with ease into fall and slimming NYDJ jeans that tempt you with an embroidered scallop hem to wear white denim well after Labor Day. Blouses with ruching and side knots add texture and flatter curves—try on the colorblocked white-and-sage Adora shirt for effortless flair. Vegan-leather tote bags in sage or apricot from Pixie Mood and trendy resin earrings will tie the look together. Indy’s ever-popular Ambre Blends line of fragrant oils and deodorants will keep you smelling like a million bucks. Another local scent, Irvington’s own Bossy Pants Candle, perfumes the store, a perfect pairing to the shop’s goal of empowerment.