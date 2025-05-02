Wanted: Five-Ring Opal Set

SEARCHING FOR A Mother’s Day gift to trigger a teary-eyed smile? Look to Going Golden, founded by three sisters and moms who share a passion for personalized jewelry. All pieces are either 14-karat gold–filled or sterling silver, customizable, and designed and handmade in their Brownsburg, Indiana, studio. Our favorite is the five-ring Opal Thick Stacking Set. It includes a delicate rose gold birthstone ring (May shown), a beaded yellow gold spacer ring, and yellow gold, silver, and rose gold name rings. Names can be engraved in your choice of six fonts. $275.