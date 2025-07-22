Wanted: Cutting Board by Purposeful Design

WHETHER DESTINED to be a mealtime helpmate or sleek grazing platter, this heavy-duty cutting board is handsome enough to keep out on your kitchen counter. It was born from the furniture production process at Purposeful Design. “We specialize in solid wood tables and desks, and a cutting board is essentially just a small tabletop,” notes Brady Roberts, VP of sales and marketing. Crafted from certified sustainable, Indiana-sourced walnut and maple, it’s sanded and given a food-safe oil treatment. Finally, the board is laser-engraved with a QR code revealing its backstory. And it’s a great one, explains Roberts. “Each board is made by a man coming out of addiction, homelessness, or incarceration as a part of our mission of rebuilding lives through sustainable employment.” $105.