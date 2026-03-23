BRING YOUR APPETITE Moved to Plainfield by railroad from New Jersey in 1954, this gleaming silver beauty serves a side of history with your square meal. The Oasis Diner is the only diner on the Indiana stretch of the National Road. Enjoy your comfort food inside perched on a padded chrome stool or in the outdoor seating area. Regulars have their go-tos: The Original Tenderloin, the Quaker Cheese Burger, the Porky Fries, the catfish basket, and the shredded coleslaw. Those standing favorites all live up to this landmark’s seven-decade reputation. Grab a growler of the homemade red cream soda or butterscotch root beer to take home.

405 W. Main St.

GO EARLY Baked in this unassuming corner shop since 1960, the cake and yeast delights at Al’s Donuts come in rotating (unusual) flavors, like chocolate chip, maple bacon, and lemon fluff. Apple fritters and bismarcks with blueberry filling are always on offer. Make this your first stop to find the best selection. Firsthand advice: Enjoy your Long John with a pecan coffee.

311 W. Main St., 317-838-8694

DISCOVER A HIDDEN GEM The Earth Wear Rock Shop may be small, but owner TraceyAndrews has made it into a glittering cave of wonders. It brims with true one-of-a-kind finds from around the world. Carved stone animals and petite figurines sit on shelves, polished gems and handmade jewelry invite closer inspection on tables. Shimmering geodes, unusual mineral specimens, and vintage curios are tucked everywhere in between. Peek in the $8 bracelet basket before you check out.

309 W. Main St., 317-440-6108

TOAST WITH A ‘MOTION PICTURE MOJITO’ If it’s Tuesday to Friday 3–6 p.m., follow the glowing marquee to The Prewitt Restaurant + Lounge for short rib eggrolls, wagyu corndogs, and happy hour drink specials. Built in 1927 as the Prewitt Theatre, the building has kept its original character. Events throughout the week include murder mystery dinners, movie trivia, bingo, and live music.

121 W. Main St.

TREASURE HUNT at African Plum Home & More, global flair meshes with Midwest homeyness. Artfully restyled vintage furniture and statement lighting sit alongside colorful artisan textiles. Shelves are stuffed with handcrafted accent pieces and locally made gifts. The intriguing name? Owner Elhadj Diallo hails from West Africa; wife Suzanne’s maiden name was Plum.

120 W. Main St., 317-627-7761