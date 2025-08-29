Wanted: Sculptural Piece, Sun

Sheafer + King Modern in SoBro houses one-of-a-kind pieces to accentuate just about any home. “Our gallery inventory is sourced from all over the Midwest, so a lot of our artists are local to the region,” notes Hailey Younkin, gallery manager. Among the selection at press time is this spectacular sculptural piece Sun, standing nearly 4 feet high. The 2003 work is signed and dated by its creator, Tom Rupnicki. Shades of butterscotch, tangerine, and burnt orange play together to create a mesmerizing, intersecting pattern that dances across the frosted glass. Rupnicki has taught ceramics and glassblowing at Columbia College Chicago, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and the Corning Museum of Glass. His sister work, the verdant Meadow, is also available.

$1,200.