Traveler: Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND in South Carolina’s Lowcountry has long lured vacationers. Think relaxed coastal ambiance, lush greenery, antique shops, stately oak trees blanketed in Spanish moss, and 12 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.

The Gulf Stream–warmed waters are an indigo delight even if you only wade up to your knees. The beaches are wide enough to cruise bikes on the shoreline at low tide. You can set sail on a dolphin-watching cruise or a guided kayak adventure.

Lace up your hiking shoes and explore the sweeping marshes and secluded inlets of the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge. Keep your eyes peeled for armadillos skittering in the underbrush and migratory birds including ibis and egrets—along with American alligators sunbathing on the sand. Another worthy trek is at the Audubon Newhall Preserve. The 2-mile morning jaunt around a pond is led by dedicated volunteers.

Hilton Head is renowned for its oysters, crabcakes, and shrimp. Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks farms, harvests, and shucks its own oysters. More must-tries are the seafood gumbo, coconut shrimp with citrus Thai chili sauce, Atlantic salmon as thick as a ribeye, and hot, crispy hush puppies. It’s no surprise that owner Brian Carmines oversees the island’s annual seafood festival each February.

Fortified, make your way to the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to learn about the first town self-governed by freedmen in America and vibrant Gullah community that called this part of the island home. Finally, wind down your trip by taking in the sunset from the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse Museum.

If You Go

STAY: The oceanfront Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island offers a lagoon-style pool, a spa, and loaner bicycles.

SAVOR: Start a morning off with an apple tart from Hilton Head Social Bakery, known for authentic French baked goods.

PUTT: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf courses are themed on swashbuckling adventures and dotted with koi ponds.