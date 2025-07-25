Traveler: Dollywood Parks And Resorts

ONE OF THE MOST celebrated theme parks in the country, Dollywood has the same down-home appeal and energy as its visionary, the country music star whose style and spunk has made her a singular icon.

Dollywood is made up of three themed zones. Families can find kiddie rides aplenty, and thrill seekers can shriek in delight on the world-class roller coasters (the latest and longest, Big Bear Mountain, is accompanied by audio narration), while fans who prefer a low-key experience can take to the country music attractions. The latter can do a walk-through of Parton’s tour bus, peruse an exhibit of her concert and film costumes (including a wig display, of course) at their own pace, and stroll through a museum devoted to her career and charitable work, just added in 2024.

Need a rest? Park yourself at one of the multiple concert halls where the musicianship is a distinct upgrade from your typical theme park revue. This season, the park hosts a hit parade led by Parton’s niece, Heidi, and another celebrating the music of Trio, Parton’s hit album with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. The outdoor gazebos where lively bluegrass players surprise with their talent are good spots for a short breather between attractions.

Like any theme park, the food isn’t cheap, and gift shops abound. But Dollywood boasts a unique sweetness and coziness. The Smoky Mountain surroundings seem integrated into the park, offering a comforting embrace. With that comes hills, though, so pick your shoes accordingly.

If you have time to go beyond the park, Pigeon Forge affords fun attractions, including Lost Mine (lostmine.com), mini golf alongside a mountain coaster that lets you control its speed, and SkyFly: Soar America, akin to Disney’s Soarin’.

STAY Amenities at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa include pink lemonade in the lobby and evening s’mores at the firepits.

MUNCH Take home a loaf of intensely buttery cinnamon bread from Dollywood’s Grist Mill

COOL OFF Even in July, you can chill out with indoor tubing at Pigeon Forge Snow