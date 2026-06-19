What To Know When Gambling In The Hoosier State

Q: What forms of gambling are still against the law?

A: With everything from horse racing, to lotteries, to sports betting (in person and online) now legal, gambling the day away has, for better or worse, never been easier. But there are still a few games on the wrong side of the law in Indiana. Dog racing, for instance, isn’t allowed. And while one can bet on pro sports, nobody can bet on high school sports, e-sports, or any other form of youth amateur athletics. These days, the biggest restrictions aren’t over what can be played but who can legally offer the games. For example, while a casino that purchases an expensive state license can host poker games, a tavern is breaking the law if it provides the same service. Likewise, a diner can’t set up a couple of slot machines in its lobby, even if a licensed casino 5 miles down the road has hundreds.