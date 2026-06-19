One of Indy’s time-honored neighborhood bars, The Bulldog Bar and Lounge announced this week that it is closing its doors today. Included in the 52-year-old haunt’s Facebook statement: “We will miss everyone and all stories we have heard or shared together. It’s time to watch someone else make great memories here.”

Last call at The Bulldog joins a handful of other recent and upcoming closures around the city, including the Fashion Mall location of Napolese (June 28); More Than Burgers inside Greenwood Park Mall; and the brick-and-mortar iteration of Garfield Park’s Skosh (August), which will continue as a pop-up series.

Che Chori has unveiled its new indoor dining room, which comes with an expanded menu, plus beer, wine, and cocktails. 3124 W. 16th St., 317-737-2012

The Cake Pantry opened this week, offering desserts (from pain au chocolate to custom cakes), coffee, and croissant sandwiches. 8800 North St., Fishers, 463-332-2881

Ben’s BBQ Shack is now operating in soft-open mode out of its new location near the Grand Park sports complex. 1000 E. 181st St., Westfield, 937-823-0747