Detailing The Style Behind Skōsh Owner Haley Ann Hilts

Please tell us all about Skōsh. It’s such a cool and unusual concept. Skōsh is a lifestyle studio that fosters a home-away-from-home experience. It’s a place where you can buy a coffee, a cake, or the couch you’re sitting on. Customers rave about our housemade syrups—too many flavors to name. The word Skōsh itself means a little bit or a smidgen; our eclectic space reflects multiple eras, textures, and vibes.

How does being at Skōsh affect your approach to your personal style? Skōsh heavily influences my personal style in the sense that there is a no formula mentality behind the curation. I incorporate different colors, textures, and eras to generate a unique style that makes me feel confident and beautiful. Some days I’m casual; some days I’m in painting overalls; some days I dress formally just because; and other times I rock bold vintage finds paired with a piece I just mended.

When it comes to fashion, what’s your overall style or look? Free-spirited elegance. My style is eclectic and resourceful. I love reusing and repurposing high-quality materials, even if it means tweaking a garment or using an item in an out-of-the-box way that delivers a new style.

Do you regularly shop secondhand? Quality is quality. Whether it is $5 or $500, you can’t place a value on how something makes you feel. I love a good vintage find and usually always have one or more in my wardrobe. It’s typically a timeless piece of jewelry or a fun, bold, and distinctive power jacket.

Where do you like to shop in Indy? The Midland Arts and Antiques Market, Cargo Streetwear Boutique, and Hot Room Studio, a yoga studio with great pieces all year round. Nordstrom Rack is my mainstream shopping choice since they always carry my 12 ½ shoe size. I’m always down for a Target or Meijer find too.

Are there any key pieces you’re always on the hunt for? I am always looking for a power jacket. You can never have too many, especially with Indy’s ever-changing weather. I love a heel, even though I’m tall, and I’m a huge fan of zip and Velcro shoes that have some flair.

Do any celebrities inspire you fashion-wise? The truth is I look to those around me. The movers and shakers I see in action inspire me more than people I do not know. Jennifer Magley, Kalliopi Jones, Kassie Michaelis, Paige Adams, Tracy Metro, Ashleigh Engle, Mindy Sly, and my mother, Laura Brown, are a few fashionistas who are wholesome and exude their authentic styles effortlessly.