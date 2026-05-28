BUILT IN 1963, the home at 765 Bloor Lane in Zionsville has changed hands only twice in its history. Delightfully, its inhabitants have followed the practice of leaving things better than you found them. Thanks to the current owners, its Dutch Colonial revival character has been refreshed and reimagined without losing any of the charm that distinguishes it from standard, builder-grade offerings.

“There’s a whole feeling that the property evokes,” says Realtor Louise Bergmann. “It’s the three P’s: privacy, peacefulness, and personality. It’s not blasé.” Even though the home sits on nearly four wooded acres—and backs up to a nature preserve—it’s not out in the sticks. Zionsville’s enchanting downtown village is just two minutes away, with shops and restaurants all easily accessible.



Embarking on a to-the-studs renovation several years ago, the owners expanded the original footprint with the addition of a main floor primary, mudroom, and screened-in porch, bringing the home to almost 3,200 square feet. Quiet luxury permeates each room with features like radiant heat floors in the mudroom and family room and honed quartzite countertops. They’re design choices that speak to the importance of creating a home that not only looks good but feels good, too.



The home exudes warmth from the moment one steps inside the perfectly appointed Dutch front door (arguably the most darling offering in the world of millwork). Bergmann exclaims, “It’s an indication of a friendly house!”



From there, the vibrant foyer is a welcoming sample of the personality that punctuates the rest of the home. Gucci wallpaper swathes the staircase wall in a fanciful pattern of lion heads and flowers. The remaining walls and trim are drenched in an elegant, yet inviting blue-gray. Lighter wood tones appear in the flooring and staircase to balance the drama.



Tucked at the foot of the staircase, a hidden door leads into the bright, inviting primary suite. The room is dressed in soothing sage green with petal pink accents, a delicate duo that lends softness to the space and reappears throughout the home. Sunshine streams in through large windows. A wall of built-ins establishes a sense of depth while also providing ample storage. The sage green continues into the spacious bathroom, though this time as contrasting trim that pops pleasantly against white, tile-clad walls. Calming elements include a Japanese soaking tub, frameless shower, and lush forest views.



There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in total. The bathroom finishes embrace funky 1960s vibes while balancing them with modern upgrades. Each room possesses its own personality, and much of this boils down to the wonderfully refreshing color palette. This isn’t a home that slaps color on the walls and calls it a day. Instead, color infuses the rooms. Each level flows with inviting, energetic ambiance—even the basement. According to Bergmann, much of the paint is Farrow & Ball, with some custom-created hues as well. “You cannot be in a bad mood in this house,” she says.



Even with the full-scale renovation, the homeowners stayed true to the cozy, traditional layout (no open concept here) to ensure living spaces never lost that snug, inviting atmosphere. The spaces are beautifully designed without taking themselves too seriously.

The living room’s original brick fireplace enhances this aesthetic, while the sage green built-ins that surround it maintain cohesiveness through to the adjoining kitchen. Here, base cabinetry is custom, rift-sawn white oak. Its organic texture is timeless, plus the woodgrain perfectly complements the recurring sage hue. The kitchen offers easy access to the outside and the screened-in porch for a lovely indoor-outdoor connection.