Street Savvy: Garfield Park

ENJOY LUNCH Hands-down the cutest sandwich shop in town and purportedly the oldest, Greiner’s(1) serves subs and then some, including personal pizzas and fudgy brownies. On Facebook, the owner posts loving tributes to regulars. The endless supply of these posts speaks volumes about customer loyalty. 2126 Shelby St., 317-783-4136
GRAB AND GO A staple for 18 years, Porky’s Pizza Plus(2) specializes in thin and “super-super-thin” crust pies for takeout or delivery. Grab the 12-topping Around the World whopper of a pizza to go and share it with friends at Garfield Brewery down the block. 2236 Shelby St., 317-786-9434
CHILL OUT The drafts at Garfield Brewery(3) are named after tidbits of neighborhood life. Break the ice by asking a fellow patron about the meaning of Saint Catherine (a Vienna lager) or Ticklebelly (a strawberry ale). The covered patio is dog- and BYO snacks–friendly. 2310 Shelby St., 317-602-7270
CAFFEINATE Boho-sweet Helm Coffee(4) brews all the usual nouveau-cafe suspects, like a cortado and seasonal lattes, and roasts its own beans. Take home a bag—and a pint of Jeni’s ice cream from the cooler. Make a special trip for mat Pilates on Friday mornings or a bakery pop-up on the occasional Saturday. 2324 Shelby St.
BROWSE Petite bookstore Pen and Pink Vintage(5) gives off a Left Bank air with its antique furniture, vintage magazines, paper flowers, tintype portraits, and handmade notebooks with images of sewing patterns on the covers. It’s a great place to find beautifully designed new editions of the classics. 2435 Shelby St., 317-416-0197
DISCOVER AND LEARN Head over to the eastern side of Garfield Park’s landmark conservatory to find Blake’s Garden(6), a memorial park with a plant for every letter of the alphabet and edible leaves to sample, like stevia. A plant sale is happening on May 18. 2505 Conservatory Dr., 317-327-7183
PLAY EIGHT-BALL Central American specialties define the menu at Sabor Latino(7), a joint with a few tables, a bar, and billiards. Try a baleada, a flour tortilla smeared with refried red beans and filled with eggs, avocado, crema, and crumbled queso. Foosball fans respect the top-of-the-line Tornado table. 2531 Shelby St., 317-780-7074
HEAD TO THE MARKET Bring your pickleball paddles to the Garfield Park Farmers Market(8), which sets up next to the nicely surfaced tennis courts lined for pickle. The market is open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Look for Garfield Honey Co. and take your Illumine coffee in the adjacent Sunken Garden. 2345 Pagoda Dr.
EMBRACE THE ECLECTIC Owned by two interior designers, Skosh(9) introduces the concept of a lifestyle studio to Indy. Depending on how you look at it, it’s a vintage furniture store with a coffee bar and lunch counter, or it’s a cafe with a lot of mini living rooms. Everything is for sale, even the glassware your zero-proof martini is served in. The home goods lean toward the ’70s, and ’80s, when we loved our plaid thermoses and brocade couches. 2555 Shelby St., 317-600-3571
GO GREEN If you’re looking for philodendron spiritus-sancti, the Brazilian “holy grail of philodendrons,” check the glass cases at Serendipity Plants(10), where precious clippings are kept like jewels. That species costs $205, but the shop has many common houseplants, too. 2614 Shelby St., 317-468-5427
GIVE IN Order your gigantic twice-baked raspberry croissants or Basque creme brulee Danish online for pickup at Cafe Babette(11). 2627 Shelby St.
EXPLORE Community art space Tube Factory(12) has grown into a full-fledged campus. Must sees are the Chicken Chapel of Love art installation and a Tree of 40 Fruit sapling, grafted to produce 40 varieties of stone fruit and bloom in a spectrum of colors. 1125 Cruft St., 317-450-6630