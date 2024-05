Street Savvy: Garfield Park

(9)

Owned by two interior designers, Skosh introduces the concept of a lifestyle studio to Indy. Depending on how you look at it, it’s a vintage furniture store with a coffee bar and lunch counter, or it’s a cafe with a lot of mini living rooms. Everything is for sale, even the glassware your zero-proof martini is served in. The home goods lean toward the ’70s, and ’80s, when we loved our plaid thermoses and brocade couches.