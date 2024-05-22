Open Door: My Radio Studio

(1) Steele first attended the Grammys in the ’90s, interviewing Bonnie Raitt. This poster display is a prized possession.

(2) One of six shadow boxes Steele has filled with concert and sporting event ticket stubs. “It’s sad it’s all electronic now.”

(3) Artwork from a photo of Steele and her late mom. “My head is resting on her shoulder. I look at it every day for inspiration.”

(4) Steele grabbed this homage to rock ’n’ roll frontman Robert Plant at a charity auction. “I’m a huge Led Zeppelin fan.”

(5) Steele’s colleague at Channel 13 Emily Poe made this illustration of a mic flag with the call letters WTHR.

(6) “Everyone should have a radio for news and music, not depend on technology. I have four around the house.”

(7) The sound of this button is Roger Penske telling Indy 500 drivers to start their engines. “It makes my dogs bonkers.”

(8) A commemorative Indy 500 bottle of (faux) milk signed by Josef Newgarden. Steele has covered more than 20 races.