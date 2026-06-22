Milk & Honey Coffeehouse Brings The Buzz To The Eastside

COASTAL THEMED MILK & Honey Coffeehouse in Wanamaker covers a lot of sunny territory. The space has a soothing beach house color scheme that makes you want to sit and linger over your dragon fruit–lychee refresher—think seashell-pink velvet chairs, wicker light pendants, and a mounted surfboard. A retail nook is stocked with sweet “coastal cowgirl” accoutrements. The theme and decor of Milk & Honey are a callback to the time owner Taylor Hummel, a New Palestine graduate, spent teaching at a Christian grade school in Hawaii, and the name is a reference from the Bible to a land overflowing with sustenance. If you seek your own version of divine sustenance, order The North Shore (a coconut-caramel mocha) or The Eddie (a salted caramel macchiato).

8505 Southeastern Ave.