Che Chori Has A New Style, But Same Great Taste On 16th St.

MARCOS AND LAURA Perera celebrated the fifth anniversary of their West 16th St. carry-out spot in December by embarking upon an ambitious expansion with fundraising support from their community fan base. Scheduled to be completed this month, the effort more than doubles the restaurant’s footprint, boosting indoor seating capacity to 90. After building out four attached shipping containers into an industrial-chic dining room with Buenos Aires vibes, Marcos aims to transport diners from what was originally a humble Rally’s drive-thru to his native rural Argentina through art, atmosphere, and, of course, food. Grilled meats, tortillas de papas, and several Milanesa varieties will join the original lineup of empanadas, sandwiches, and perfectly fried churros made on-site with lots of love. “Familiar faces, great food, a friendly environment, and an emotional connection—that’s what we want our customers to experience,” Marcos says.



3124 W. 16th St.