The Feed: LiftOff Creamery Lands In Holy Cross

Local ice cream shop LiftOff Creamery has added a fourth location just east of downtown inside the iconic 1937 Sanitary Diner in Holy Cross. 99 Cruse St.

A new upscale steakhouse, Charred, is set to open at Carmel City Center next month. According to its website, the menu will showcase “prime steaks, rare cuts, and specialty butcher block creations.” 61 W. City Center Dr.

On May 30, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop and 1656 Club will combine talents for Pour & Scoop, an affogato collab featuring ice cream, specialty coffee pairings, and local art. 370 N. New Jersey St., 317-397-0008

Wiseguy Lounge inside Goodfellas Pizzeria has reopened following a major expansion. 545 Massachusetts Ave., 317-602-3401

Bottleworks District has added an Amorino Gelato Al Naturale location to its dining lineup, set to open in the coming months.

From May 28 through June 27, Harry & Izzy’s northside location will transform its patio into “Riviera Nights.” The Mediterranean-inspired evening experience will run Thursdays through Saturdays and feature spritzes, seafood-forward shareables, and live music. 4050 E. 82nd St., 317-915-8045