The Lowdown On Changing Downtown Street Names In Indy

Q: I’ve seen downtown streets named after drivers during the Month of May. How does the city decide when streets should be renamed in honor of an event?

A: Happenings that draw lots of hotel guests and/or fill up a big chunk of the Indiana Convention Center are more likely to get this special perk. For instance, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour saw 32 downtown arteries renamed after the artist’s songs and albums, while 35 streets received the names of U.S. gold medal swimmers during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. Of course, these new monikers are only temporary, with the real street names still showing up on GPS and Google Maps so nobody gets lost. The signs cost $50 each, and when they’re taken down, they’re typically given to the event organizers as a parting gift.