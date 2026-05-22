Photography courtesy IU CYC

BETWEEN SUMMER CAMPS, family help, and flexible work arrangements, summer schedules are often looser and look very different from the rest of the year. The warmer months naturally have a relaxed rhythm and fewer places to be. But as fall approaches, many parents find themselves thinking about what a more consistent childcare routine looks like and whether they’ve already missed their chance to find one. The good news? There’s still time. Located on IU’s downtown campus, the Center for Young Children (CYC) serves children ages infant through 5, offering both childcare and preschool options under one roof. Unlike many programs, CYC doesn’t operate on a single annual signup cycle. Instead, families can enroll whenever their needs change, whether that’s right now or after a summer arrangement falls through. The center is also open to the broader Indianapolis community, not just IU faculty and staff, making it an accessible option for families across the city who are looking for quality, consistent care.

How CYC supports the transition from summer to fall

Photograph courtesy IU CYC

For children, the shift from a relaxed summer into a structured classroom environment can take some getting used to. CYC eases that transition with experienced teachers and consistent daily routines that help kids get up to speed before the fall season is fully underway. A sense of stability ensures children feel safe, comfortable, more trusting of their environment and the people working with them, which leads to better learning environments. And when children feel safe, curiosity tends to follow. For children ages 4 and 5, CYC offers a dedicated STEM program where trained teachers guide student-led, project-based investigations that introduce the scientific method in an age-appropriate way. It’s an early look at how to ask questions, test ideas, and think critically. In addition to the STEM program, CYC also offers multi-age classrooms, “Wee-School” for 2-year-olds, and infant and toddler care. Families can choose from a variety of care options and schedules and adjust throughout the year as needed.

Visit the website to learn more about the infant through preschool options

The IU Indianapolis Center for Young Children (CYC) has enrollment opportunities available for late summer and fall. Visit the Center for Young Children website to learn more.