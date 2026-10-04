These Dot Cakes Are Spot On

Three Dolls Cafe & Cakery

The mother-daughter team here bakes up dot cakes in tempting red velvet, vanilla, and double chocolate varieties for customers to enjoy in the shop’s sunny expanded dining room.

1008 E. Washington St., 463-388-1889

Filigree Bakery

Laura Lachowecki has been making custom orders since she launched her bakery in 2020. Now, dot cakes are a shop staple. “Filigree also has a dot latte, and any of our iced drinks can be made ‘dot style,’” she says.

6331 Carrollton Ave.

Milk & Honey Coffeehouse

The airy Wanamaker cafe adorns classic white, chocolate, confetti, and red velvet cakes with rainbow nonpareils for texture. These days, you’ll have to catch them when you can.

8505 Southeastern Ave.

The Cake Pantry

This elegant European-style patisserie recently added dot cakes to its repertoire after seeing how popular they were becoming on social media. The base recipe layers vanilla sponge cake with whipped cream and pastry cream.

8800 North St., Fishers, 463-332-2881