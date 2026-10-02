The Feed: Brassica’s Grand Opening In The Fashion Mall

On October 9, Ohio-based Brassica will celebrate the grand opening of its Indianapolis branch inside The Fashion Mall. The Mediterranean restaurant is known for its made-to-order sandwiches, salads, and signature fries. 8702 Keystone Crossing, 463-314-2234

Located adjacent to Garfield Park, Parkside Public House announced this week that it will close its doors on October 10.

The Sheetz chain of convenience stores, which has hundreds of locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, will open its first Indiana store in 2027 in Nora at 1505 E. 86th St.

Prufrock Coffee Company (with current locations in SoBro and Carmel) has a new coffee spot in the works at Hobbs Station in Plainfield.