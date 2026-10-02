The Feed: Brassica’s Grand Opening In The Fashion Mall

Plus, Garfield Park-adjacent Parkside Public House to close this month.
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On October 9, Ohio-based Brassica will celebrate the grand opening of its Indianapolis branch inside The Fashion Mall. The Mediterranean restaurant is known for its made-to-order sandwiches, salads, and signature fries. 8702 Keystone Crossing, 463-314-2234

Located adjacent to Garfield Park, Parkside Public House announced this week that it will close its doors on October 10.

The Sheetz chain of convenience stores, which has hundreds of locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, will open its first Indiana store in 2027 in Nora at 1505 E. 86th St.

Prufrock Coffee Company (with current locations in SoBro and Carmel) has a new coffee spot in the works at Hobbs Station in Plainfield.

 

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Julia Spalding
Julia Spalding
Julia Spalding is the executive editor at Indianapolis Monthly, a lifelong Hoosier, east side advocate, and Indy enthusiast. She covers big stories but also loves to discover new places to explore in her city. Follow her on Instagram @juliaspalding317 to see what she's up to.

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