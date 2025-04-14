Pet Project: Crate Escapes

ANY PARENT knows that having kids brings built-in opportunities to socialize. But what if you’re mom or dad to a Frenchie? You head to Crate Escapes situated on 3 acres next to Grand Park. Pups romp off-leash in an indoor/outdoor space while their humans chill with fellow dog people. Sip a seasonal cocktail at the bar or amble over to the 20-tap, self-pour beer and wine wall. (To be clear, the canines aren’t bellying up to the bar. They wet their whistles in the clean and copious water bowls.) Coastal Cantina serves nibbles inside or out on the covered patio. A separate area for pooches less than 25 pounds is thoughtfully designed, but my 13-pound Pomeranian, Peach, insisted on hanging with the big kids. I needn’t have worried. Trained staff are on hand to keep the peace. To that end, plenty of balls are provided, so leave that favorite toy at home. Peach held her own just fine with Harold, a gangling basset hound, giant schnauzer Titan, and a chow chow named Pow Pow, all vying for her affections. One of the rufferees, if you will, cheerily cleaned up piddle after piddle produced by Pow Pow, giddy with love, doubtless. Special events are enough to make even the dog-less drop by: Puppies Night Out, live concerts, trivia competitions, dog yoga, adoption gatherings, Puppy Bowl, Mardi-Paws, and … wait for it … Puppy Prom. Founders and sisters Meg Schaffer and Jen Ehlers make dog birthday parties (in the pristine paw-ty room) and cleanup (in a bathing room stocked with hypoallergenic oatmeal shampoo and towels) a breeze. Annual memberships that come with an array of perks as well as month-to-month memberships and day passes are available.

ADDRESS: 18595 Carousel Ln., Westfield

DOG PARK + BAR HOURS:

Monday–Thursday – 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Friday–Saturday – 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m.–6 p.m.