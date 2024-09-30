Best Restaurants 2024: St. Elmo Steak House

Photograph by Tony Valainis

WRITING about St. Elmo is like writing about the Grand Canyon: You can spend a thousand words on the institution, but you really have to be there to get it. This iconic Indy steakhouse is nationally known as the place for a big slab of aged, Black Angus beef that’s always cooked to perfection; its shrimp cocktail and bourbon list are also in every travel guide to the city. It’s been in operation in the same location since 1902, and we expect it will remain there—with tables regularly full—long after we’re all gone.

127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636, stelmos.com