Wardrobe Revival: To Fur or Not To Fur

Illustration by Lulu Dubreuil

THOUGH buying new furs is rightly fraught with contention, purchasing a used fur coat, jacket, hat, or wrap can be seen as a more ethical route to sporting the luxurious midcentury look. With good care, furs can last 20 to 50 years. Professional cleaning is nonnegotiable. A cedar chest is the classic way to store furs out of season. Otherwise, hang on a cedar hanger in a closet in an air-conditioned room.

If, used or not, furs are not your thing, you may be looking to sell that mu you inherited from grandma. Keep in mind that many of the more unusual furs, including cheetah, bear, and tiger, are unsellable under endangered species laws.