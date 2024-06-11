This quarter- or half-marathon under the stars allows runners to hit trails that are typically off-limits after the park’s dusk closure. The starting gun cracks at 9:30 p.m. on July 13, with the course remaining open until 1:30 a.m. 7602 Eagle Beach Dr.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Cool Creek Park Wednesdays at 7 p.m. to gather around a campfire and learn about all manner of creatures, including birds of prey, reptiles and amphibians, and Hoosier owls. The free educational series, which runs through July, includes wholesome activities such as sing-alongs and marshmallow roasting. 2000 E. 151st St., Carmel

Sleep is overrated, especially on Central Indiana Bicycling Association’s annual all-night summer bike ride through the streets of downtown. This year, pedal-pushers by the thousands will pull into Eli Lilly’s corporate parking lot around 11 p.m. on June 29 to prep for the 20-mile ride that includes a midway stop at The Amp and pizza at the finish line. Online registration is required, along with a helmet and lights.

Every Tuesday night from June through August, the Eagle Creek Outfitters team will lead 20 kayakers on a two-hour park and reservoir tour as day turns to dusk. All equipment is provided, and beginners are welcome. Tickets begin at $32. 7602 Walnut Point Rd., 317-207- 1724

It’s not Yosemite, but Conner Prairie’s family-friendly overnight stays give aspiring off-gridders a glimpse of the great outdoors. They supply the basics (tent, air mattress, cook kit, and propane stove), along with any needed assistance in setup. August 17–18 and August 24–25. 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, 317-776-6000

Take a midweek stretch break with a nature-focused series of yoga classes Wednesday evenings 7–8:30 p.m. at the waterfront Osprey Pointe Pavilion at Morse Park & Beach. Classes are free, but donations are accepted, and registration is required. The June 5 session will be at the Taylor Center of Natural History in Strawtown Koteewi Park. 19777 Morse Park Ln., Noblesville