Women’s Health 2025: Intestinal Health

What should menopausal women know about their colorectal cancer risk? How does lifestyle play a part?

Colorectal cancer obviously affects both men and women, but women may experience unique challenges when it comes to recognizing their risk factors. Their risk increases after reaching 50 years old, but genetics—if a woman has a close relative with a history of the disease—and lifestyle factors play the biggest roles in developing colorectal cancer. For example, a diet high in red and processed meats, alongside excessive alcohol consumption, can increase a woman’s risk.

Colorectal cancer does not usually present with symptoms early in the disease. Instead, when a woman is experiencing changes in bowel habits, such as persistent diarrhea or constipation, frequent rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, and/or excessive fatigue and weakness, those are possible signs that the cancer has already progressed. This is why early detection through screening is so important.

Women should start being screened for colorectal cancer at age 45, possibly sooner if they have certain risk factors. This usually involves a colonoscopy. While it may not sound fun, the average individual has to be screened only once every 10 years, assuming they receive a clean bill of health. For every woman, it’s worth it to be screened for the peace of mind

