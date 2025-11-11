Women’s Health 2025: Breast Cancer Detection

Breast cancer risk increases dramatically after age 50—but why? And what are the latest detection advances?

Breast cancer most often develops later in life because 90 percent of new cases are caused by environmental and lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, smoking, and inactivity. These risks accumulate over time, and it takes years for them to weaken the body’s natural defenses against cancer. That’s why we typically see breast cancer diagnoses rise significantly after age 50. In contrast, only 10 percent of cases are linked to genetic causes. BRCA (breast cancer susceptibility) genes explain why breast cancer can sometimes occur at younger ages.

When it comes to detection, the gold standard remains mammography. Current recommendations are for women to begin annual mammograms at age 40. While some organizations recommend screening every other year, annual mammograms are encouraged because breast cancers can appear in the year you don’t receive one. For women with a family history or other risk factors, earlier screening or supplemental imaging may be advised. Breast MRI, for example, is especially useful in patients with dense breast tissue or those at higher risk, as it provides clearer imaging alongside a mammography.

Looking ahead, one promising technology is contrast-enhanced mammography, which involves injecting contrast dye during the mammogram to better visualize dense tissue. Though not yet widely available, it is expected to become more common in the next several years and could simplify screening by reducing the need for both mammograms and MRIs annually.