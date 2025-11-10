Step Inside University-Inspired South Bend Homes

THERE’S BEEN a notable rise in home redesigns as Hoosier alumni move back to the towns of their alma maters—especially to cities known for having strong sports and legacy culture like South Bend—but these aren’t your typical remodels. New homeowners are instead seeking to have their homes reflect their former universities’ culture and spirit, whether it’s a style reminiscent of the a notable rise in home redesigns as Hoosier alumni move back to the towns of their alma maters—especially to cities known for having strong sports and legacy culture like South Bend—but these aren’t your typical remodels. New homeowners are instead seeking to have their homes reflect their former universities’ culture and spirit, whether it’s a style reminiscent of the Graduate by Hilton hotel brand—think college swag flags and pops of school colors—or an elevated cool with functional spaces for multigenerational gatherings and game day sanctuaries.

Becky Asleson, owner and principal designer of Maple & White , helps her South Bend clients create high-design homes that reflect their school pride without scrimping on style. In fact, Maple & White is the go-to interior design firm for Notre Dame alumni (and current students) returning to the area to buy and furnish their new abodes.

“We’re seeing more Notre Dame alumni come back to South Bend with a vision—not just for game day weekends, but for a home that feels intentional, effortless, and lasting,” Asleson explains.

Asleson’s work includes full-service furnishing projects and gut renovations that balance timeless aesthetics with modern appeal. The college-inspired spaces she’s designed are not only perfect for hosting guests during tailgate weekends, but they’re also everyday sanctuaries brimming with charm.

The Post-Game Hangout Spot

Owners of a home close to Notre Dame’s campus envisioned a home that was classic but minimal and simple. The husband graduated from Notre Dame, while the wife is a Saint Mary’s College alum. Both wanted a subtle infusion of references to their universities, with classic design and serious functionality taking precedence. They asked Asleson to create curated bunk rooms for grandkids that could also accommodate friends who might want to crash the night after a game.

This is a home for multigenerational gatherings. Asleson lists rooms for grandkids, smart storage, and furnishings that work for how families really live among the top requests for alumni looking to create dwellings ideal for hosting.

Asleson adds that while the home is inspired by its college town location, the references are not meant to be too obvious. “The homeowners didn’t want the house to feel like an obvious ‘rah-rah’ school home,” says Asleson. The color palette doesn’t link to either of the couple’s schools. Instead, emphasis is placed on a modern organic vibe, with hues ranging from brilliant, stark white to dramatic black, and tin ceilings, wood beams, and stone materials adding a dramatic, natural feel.

The home’s hearth is styled with a massive boulder sourced from Montana, one of the couple’s favorite travel spots. “Its inclusion really anchors the space and sets the tone for a modern, organic vibe,” says Aselson. Likewise, the home’s hidden “cantina” references the couple’s love of discovering little speakeasies when they travel to Central and South America.

While not being overt, the house does host a few sly allusions to Notre Dame and St. Mary’s. A bar off the kitchen is equipped with a tap where guests can pour foamy pints of Guiness (which has a partnership with Notre Dame), while the powder room is covered in fleur-de-lis wallpaper, a symbol associated with St Mary’s.

A Blue and Gold Apartment

On the other end of the design spectrum, a law student’s apartment close to the Notre Dame campus feels polished without being overly precious. School colors make an appearance in the furniture selection, throw pillows, and wall decor. The meticulous but unworried, tongue-in-cheek attention to detail is reminiscent of Hilton’s Graduate hotel brand, as Asleson chose to lean into sleek contemporary designs and modern shapes using classic materials, like exposed brick walls and careful placement of the modest but sleek desk in front of the window.

“Aesthetically, this home is more obvious than the other property in terms of feeling college-inspired,” Asleson says. “The blues and golds are nods to being close to campus. But a law student lives here, so we still wanted the spaces to feel comfortable and elevated—definitely not like a dorm room.”

This isn’t your cliche university apartment littered with random finds. With their clean lines and nod to midcentury design motifs, furnishings like the cozy blue couches and wooden coffee table with its simple curves recall traditional, stately university spaces, resembling pieces you’d find in a university library’s lounge—vending machine and phone charging stations not included.

Both South Bend properties are part of a larger trend Alseson sees developing in college towns across the state. “We’ve had numerous projects like this in the last five years,” she says. “And it hasn’t slowed down, especially with all the new construction around Notre Dame.”

With college—and not to mention local professional sports—only becoming increasingly popular, the trend is expected to continue, especially in a sports-obsessed place like Indiana.

“There’s a real emotional connection here, and we love helping [clients] create something that reflects both their roots and their future,” says Asleson.