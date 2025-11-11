Swoon: Yazsh Cafe & Bistro

NEWLY OPENED just steps from Woodruff Place, breakfast and lunch spot Yazsh Cafe & Bistro is a reflection of Indy’s melting pot culture, owner Lora Popov says. That’s manifested via dishes that marry Turkish, Mediterranean, and Arab world flavors with Midwestern classics, like french fries loaded with feta cheese or eggs Benedict served over Bulgarian pastry. One of the purest forms of this is the Bafti Wrap, which pairs a lamb, pork, and beef smashburger with chickpea salad and tarragon cream sauce, all encased in a house-made, gluten-free zucchini tortilla. “It’s vibrant, it’s filling, and it’s got so much flavor,” Popov says, all trademarks of Yazsh’s inventive menu.

1705 E. Michigan St., 317-955-9702