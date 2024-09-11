Artifact: Eli Lilly’s Civil War Sack Coat

THIS FLANNEL-LINED wool coat was most likely worn by former Union officer Eli Lilly, founder of Eli Lilly and Company, during post–Civil War gatherings like Grand Army of The Republic conventions. The golden buttons bear the Indiana seal, signifying the state for which Lilly served during the Civil War. The coat is considered rare, not only because it belonged to Lilly but also because of its relatively good condition.

That it still exists at all is remarkable, since sack coats, which were a common part of the Union Army uniform for men of all ranks, were usually gifted to Native Americans when they were no longer needed. Lilly was one of the few Union officers who served in all major Army branches as an infantry lieutenant, an artillery captain, and a major in the cavalry. After being captured and released as a prisoner of war by the Confederacy, Lilly earned the rank of lieutenant colonel for his service and bravery.