Shop Talk: Gold Rush

IT HAS THE POLISHED minimalism of Jennifer Aniston with a dab of Kate Hudson boho. West Coast–born Gorjana jewelry, rich in everyday luxe, has landed in Indiana. “No matter the season, our styles reflect the laid-back, easy atmosphere of our home in Laguna Beach,” says cofounder Gorjana Reidel.

Pronounced “gore-yana,” the brand is best known for its 14-karat gold–plated, anti-tarnish necklaces and bracelets designed for layering. Some are sold in sets. That collection takes up the bulk of the boutique and changes each month. New favorites are dainty Capri bracelets with enamel beads in Malibu-inspired colors, vivid Link Paracord bracelets, and Brooks bracelets boasting gemstones including lapis, mother-of-pearl, lavender jade, and aventurine, and an adjustable-toggle chain.

Shoppers will also find stackable rings alongside hoops galore, most with stainless steel posts for sensitive ears. All the components for custom pieces are found at the bookshelves on the back wall. Necklaces and more can be created with zodiac symbols, birthstones, initials, charms, and “intentional beads” symbolizing strength, faith, love, and more.

A modest 14-karat and diamond fine jewelry selection hides in the glass cabinets to the left. Only a handful of classic styles are available in silver. But for lovers of all things gilded, this shop is a gold mine.