Best Restaurants 2024: Cheeky Bastards

HAVING ESTABLISHED a reputation as Indy’s go-to provider of British pub classics such as bangers and mash, an eye-popping full English breakfast, and some of the most legitimate chip shop–style fried cod in the city, chef Robert Carmack didn’t rest on his laurels. He continued to add seasonal sandwiches, new breakfast “baps,” and an assortment of desserts worthy of a king, including the elegant Victoria sponge and a rich knickerbocker glory, a layered parfait that was first made in New York before becoming a British favorite. While he sometimes deviates from the classics, such as adding cheese in the mash for his shepherd’s pie and offering a Birmingham-style cheesesteak and cumin-scented Arabian eggs, his British customers don’t seem to mind.

11210 Fall Creek Rd., 317-288-9739, cbindy.com