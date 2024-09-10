Wardrobe Revival: Shop Smart

WHEN first dipping a toe into the pre-loved duds pool, the types of shops—let alone the sheer number these days—can be a bit intimidating. A vintage boutique, a consignment shop, and a charity-affiliated store can seem much the same to the uninitiated, but it pays to understand the differences. Here, we break it down and point you to a few of our favorites in each category.

Resale Shops

Resale shops are the place to go treasure-hunting. Clothing has been sold to the shop, either outright or on a consignment basis. Consignment shops don’t pay for an item until it sells, taking a cut. By no means is quality sacri ced by shopping resale; clothing is chosen based on its selling potential. Usually, only impeccable pieces are accepted. These are a great option if you favor trendy brands and styles but can’t see paying full retail for them.

Amanda’s Exchange

Open since 2002, Amanda’s Exchange is an Indy consignment pioneer, selling a range of gently used clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories from Lululemon, to Kate Spade, to Louis Vuitton. If you have a penchant for home goods as well as fashion, you’ll want to run, not walk to Amanda’s: Half the space is devoted to furnishings. 715 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, 317-573-4400

Simply Chic

If you want convenient secondhand shopping, visit one of Simply Chic’s four Indy-area stores. The shop maintains current styles from popular brands like White House Black Market and Michael Kors in sizes 0 to 32 and XS to 5XL. Don’t be surprised to fi nd new items with tags. Multiple locations.

Vintage Shops

Often a topic of debate, the definition of “vintage” fashion can include a pair of 2000s low-rise jeans, a 1960s L.S. Ayres fur coat, a 1920s peignoir set, or all three. As a general rule, though, dedicated vintage shops curate pieces 20 to 100 years old, especially those that are excellent examples of the prevailing style of their era.

Zodiac Vintage

Fountain Square standby Zodiac Vintage houses finds in a plethora of prints, textures, and styles. If you’re looking for 1960s patterned dresses and blouses, the pickings are exceptional. Don’t leave without checking out their jean selection to find quality, worn-in denim in a variety of cuts and rises. 1060 Virginia Ave., 317-306-9600

Nuova Vita Vintage

Is minimalistic chic your style? Nuova Vita Vintage in The Stutz impeccably presents pieces in muted colors and airy shapes to help shoppers achieve a laid-back approach to wearing vintage. Cozy up in a 1980s intarsia sweater or peruse their impressive selection of gold-plated chains, earrings, and rings of varying ages. 1060 N. Capitol Ave., Ste. B320

Charity Shops

This is where philanthropy meets fashion. Find stylish steals at charity shops while also giving back to the community. Often run by volunteers, these unique businesses sell donated items in good condition, with the proceeds going back to a specific local charity. Though the clothing is less curated than in either resale or vintage shops, the prices are hard to beat. If you don’t mind hunting a bit, or perhaps even enjoy it, you can score unique finds while helping others. While Goodwill and the Salvation Army are the best known of the breed, others deserve a look as well.

Mission 27 Resale

Owned by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, proceeds from sales go toward serving low-income families and unhoused individuals in Indianapolis. Their Shelby Street location is popular among the downtown crowd for thrifty, everchanging discoveries. Multiple locations.

Grace Thrift Store

With 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Grace Care Center food pantry, the racks at Grace Thrift Store are worth sifting through. Beyond modern threads, they carry other goods like Funko Pops for the kids and VR headsets. 5504 E. 146th St., 317-848-2722