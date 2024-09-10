Best Restaurants 2024: All The Buzz

Amberson Coffee & Grocer

An abandoned 1930s gas station transformed into a cozy coffee shop, Amberson’s thoughtful roasts and in-house baking make it a destination. Its focus on sustainability is the icing on the cake. 401 S. College Ave., ambersoncoffee.com

Bovaconti Coffee

A former jewelry store, Bovaconti’s art deco vibes and pretty presentation make it an Instagrammer’s dream. But with an emphasis on small-batch roasters and detail-oriented baristas, this spot deserves all its hype. 1042 Virginia Ave., 317-222-1855, bovaconticoffee.com

Coat Check Coffee

Recently reborn as a project of the Athenaeum Foundation, Coat Check brews the same locally roasted beans as before but has boosted its meal and baking game to all-new heights. 401 E. Michigan St., coatcheckcoffee.com

Commissary Barber and Barista

This subterranean espresso bar serves Portland vibes, with crumbling brick walls and coffee drinks made with Brooklyn-roasted Sey beans. Pastries from cult fave baker Jordan Justice sweeten the deal. 304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121, commissaryindy.com

Helm Coffee

Single-origin house-roasted beans dominate at Helm, either sweetly packaged in gift bags or via monthly coffee subscription. The indoor/outdoor shop hosts pastry and food pop-ups, as well as community groups and gatherings. 2324 Shelby St., helmcoffeeroasters.com

Rabble Coffee

That Rabble prices all milk the same, be it soy, cow, or almond, is the headline here, served in drinks made with small and indie roasters’ beans. Don’t sleep on the daily quiche. 2119 E. 10th St., rabblecoffee.com