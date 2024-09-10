Best Restaurants 2024: Cafe Babette

THERE ARE several excellent production bakeries in Indianapolis that we’d suggest you visit for a reliable, expected box of pastries. But that’s not Babette. At this Garfield Park bakery (and more), walk-in customers line up in a dim, curtained room as trays of items are hustled out on the hour. (Where you eat them is your decision; this is not a sit down and nosh cafe.)

The business’s Instagram stories are a look straight into visionary and co-founder Cheyenne Norris’ brain, announcing new offerings in a near-compulsive fashion. A muffaletta here, a passion fruit doughnut there, an eggy pizza, a croissant babka, and on and on. It’s almost impossible to follow, but her spouse and helpmate Ryan Norris does, keeping everything on track so her mad brilliance can flow unimpeded. This isn’t a bakery, not really. This is art.

2627 Shelby St., cafebabette.com