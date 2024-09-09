Trending: Cheating Hearts

IF YOU want to see up-close in style, take a look at some of the cute designer reading glasses available at stores in the Indy area.

The arms on Barlett readers lend a surprise hit of color. $88. J. McLaughlin, 5611 N. Illinois St., 317-854-7428

Caddis Orpheus glasses in Bogart have cushioned temple tips. $110. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., 317-257-2900

Wavy arms add whimsy to If You Say So Peepers. $28. Linden Tree, Carmel City Center, 317-775-3566

Sweet Jane Cheaters make a bold statement in turquoise. $99. See Eyewear, The Fashion Mall, 317-975-6900

Compliments by Diff Ava readers block blue light. $42. 8Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234

Diff Bella readers boast scratch resistant lenses. $98. Be the Boutique, 5607 N. Illinois St., 317-257-3826

Jimmy Crystal Esmeralda readers in Gold dazzle. $80. The Secret Ingredient, 5631 N. Illinois St., 317-253-6632