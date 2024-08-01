Best Bets: August

(1) Indy Art & Soul Night at The Alley, August 2 Singer/songwriter Allison Victoria, Dexter Clardy of Shvdy Rollins, and spoken word artist Jus Will are the spotlighted artists. Attendees can access Gallery 924’s opening night after the show. thecabaret.org

(2) Indiana State Fair, August 2–18

The big summer event is themed “The Art & Nature of Fun” in partnership with Newfields. Don’t miss the Great American Duck Races, the walk-through lantern sculptures of Illuminate! Outdoors, or the street corn pizza. indianastatefair.com

(3) DCI World Championship Finals, August 8

Drum corps semifinalists beat a path to Lucas Oil Stadium to show off their precision and artistry in brass, percussion, and color guard sections in “Marching Music’s Major League.” dci.org/events

(4) Indy Fringe Festival, August 15–25 Some 300 eclectic performances in the realms of theater, dance, music, comedy, and more are set to enliven the Cultural District and Fountain Square. indyfringe.org/festival

(5) Feast of Lanterns, August 24

This beloved near-eastside festival dates back to the late 1800s. Today, colorful lanterns light up Spades Park alongside local musicians, more than 80 artisan vendors, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden. indyfol.org