Gen Con’s block party sounds fun even if you’re not into board games. From August 1–4 (the duration of the con), the section of South Street nearest the convention center will host a slew of local favorites, up-and-coming food trucks, and beer, wine, and soda. There will also be plenty of shaded seating and cooling misters to keep you feeling fresh. Best of all, the free event is open to everyone, no Gen Con ticket required. See the full lineup on the Gen Con site.

B’s Bagels is close to launching in Westfield. Hoosier Dori Calderon and New Yorker Brandon Florman (he’s the “B” in the name) expect to “redefine the bagel experience in the area,” a press release claims, from a storefront at 16030 Spring Mill Rd. The partners promise New York–style bagels and spreads, grab-and-go sandwiches, and pastries. An opening date has not been announced, but their target is mid-August.

Did he say, “stay”? Joel Reitz, the co-owner of downtown’s O’Reilly Irish Bar and Restaurant saved Lisa Loeb’s day, WISH reports. The 1990s-era singer (come on, you know this one) was in town Monday for a show at Plainfield’s Hendricks Live, but during a luggage shuffle outside the Conrad Hotel Tuesday, someone swiped her guitar. Reitz, who saw Loeb’s post asking for help finding the guitar, noticed a guy carrying a similar ax case outside his 36 S. Pennsylvania St. bar and, after a polite conversation, retrieved it. “I did ask him to give it back to me because it did not belong to him, and it was stolen, and he did,” Reitz says.

Ohio chain Kitchen Social is coming to Fishers. The restaurant, which has a lengthy and wide menu of foods reminiscent of Cafe Tropical’s range of offerings, will make a new building at 11401 Ikea Way its first Indiana outpost, the IBJ reports. It’ll break ground next year, with a hoped-for opening in 2026.

Local mini-chain California Burger opened a fourth location on Thursday. The business has two other spots in Indy and another in Fort Wayne. The latest is at 2831 E. 38th St. It’s unclear what makes its menu, which includes a chicken cheesesteak, chili cheese fries, and fried okra, specifically Californian; the state’s burgers pale in comparison to Indiana’s. Perhaps it’s just a market differentiation thing?

Moontown Brewing Company is gearing up for its Carmel expansion. The Whitestown craft brewery had hoped to open its doors at new mixed-use building The Signature (13111 Old Meridian St.) in June, the IBJ reported this spring. but while the residences are up for grabs, the commercial portion of the development is still coming together. A sign of progress is the brewery’s signage, which went up this week. When asked about a specific opening date, the owners replied, “We will let you know when we know!”