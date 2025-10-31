The Best Bets Of November 2025

(1) Jonas20: Living the Dream – November 2

Promoting their new album Greetings from Your Hometown, Nick, Kevin, and Joe make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The All-American Rejects open.

(2) Holiday Heritage Market – November 8

Conner Prairie’s shopping fest sells only wonderfully handcrafted wares. For starters: quilts, woven placemats and tote bags, goat milk soap and lotion, walnut jewelry boxes, and iron plant hangers. connerprairie.org

(3) John Legend: Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour – November 16

Mr. John Roger Stephens—aka John Legend—rereleased his first album Get Lifted with bonus tracks and remixes. Get the full experience when the celebration touches down at Fishers Event Center.

(4) Tonic Ball 2025 – November 21

Showcasing the music of Marvin Gaye, Britney Spears, Green Day, and The B-52s, the annual Second Helpings benefit concert rocks various Fountain Square venues.

(5) Jerry Seinfeld – November 22

No introduction is needed for the star of arguably the most popular sitcom ever. Just sit back and laugh (or shout, “Yada, yada, yada!”) at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.