GREENWOOD GLITZ: Milwaukee-based chain steakhouse Mo’s A Place for Steaks boasted a number of Indy locations in the early 2000s, but the company left our market in 2017. Now Prime 47 co-owner Jeremiah Hamman is bringing Mo’s back to the region after acquiring expansion rights from the now-diminished company. After a $1.5 million renovation of the former Smokey Bones location near Greenwood Park Mall, the new Mo’s will open to the public on November 13. The focus, Hamman tells the Daily Journal, is private dining, as “one thing that’s lacking in the Greenwood area is a place for businesses to entertain clients and have private events.” He plans to open a second Mo’s in Fishers in 2027. 780 U.S. 31 North, 317-641-0720

BONJOUR, BLÉ: Indy’s new French wave continues with Blé French Bistro, which debuted last week in Noblesville. The venue, which said at open that it is reservations-only, has an opening menu of pared-down classics such as Steak Frites and Nicoise Salad, as well as less-expected items like French Dip Tacos made with beef, chicken, and sausage. 16771 Clover Road, Noblesville, 317-764-2219

GREAT EXPECSHAKIONS: Indy’s count of Shake Shack locations grew to five this week, as the New York–based burger chain opened its latest outpost in Zionsville. The company—which once eschewed expansion beyond its home city—is in the middle of an ambitious plan to open as many as 90 more venues in 2025, a big hop from the 574 locations it had at the beginning of the year. Indiana’s contribution to that effort, which started serving customers on Wednesday, is at 11554 N. Michigan Road.

WESTFIELD UPDATE: We’ve been tracking progress around Grand Junction Plaza, Westfield’s glossy new mixed-used development at 170 Jersey St. The residential complex has prompted construction projects from locally based Sun King Brewery, which expects to open just east of the development by the summer of 2026. And across the street, work on local restaurateur Henri Najem’s latest, H Steakhouse, is expected to conclude by the year, the Star reports, with room for 200 diners and a year-round patio.

MUPPETS BEWARE: Newly opened in the Royal Liquors strip mall at 6165 Allisonville Rd. is BigBirdz Hot Chicken, which bills itself as Indy’s first halal hot chicken shop. Thus far, it doesn’t appear to offer an online menu or a delivery option, but a brief Zapruder of its social media content reveals options including sandwiches and wings.

MOCKTAIL MOVES: Orangily, the local bottle shop with a focus on alcohol-free drinks, will shutter its location in the Village of WestClay this weekend, the company announced on Instagram. “We had an opportunity to exit, and we took it,” they write. “Believe us, it was a HARD decision. Making way for a big partnership next month!” Delivery is still available for customers in the area, and it’s business as usual at the shop’s other two locations at 1051 East 54th St. and 5790 East Main St. in Carmel.