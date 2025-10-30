Indianapolis Colts Steal Headlines In Strong Start

ARGUABLY, THE biggest headline of the NFL this season has been the resurgence of the Indianapolis Colts. Step inside the team’s locker room, and the reasons for the turnaround are everywhere, from Daniel Jones’ comeback campaign with the Horseshoe to Jonathan Taylor’s MVP-caliber season to the newly infused defensive identity that has powered the Colts’ dominant 7-1 start at the top spot in the AFC South. Here’s the breakdown.

Daniel Jones Domination

For an example of how Indy has set the tone on offense, look no further than quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in his first season with Indianapolis after spending the previous six years with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

Statistically, Jones has started the first half of the season alongside some of the league leaders behind center. At fourth in the NFL with the most passing yards (2,062), Jones is tied for 11th place in the league with the most touchdowns (13).

Per ESPN, Jones sits at second in the league in quarterback rating, a statistic found when incorporating all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, but what is arguably the most important turn in his play this season has been his ability to take care of the ball.

Coming into his first season with the Colts, one of the biggest question marks was around his ball security after being something of a cautionary tale at times from the pocket. Now with just three interceptions to his name this year, the first of which didn’t come until week four, Jones’ ability looks to have been bolstered by the improved play of an offensive line that has given him the time needed to utilize what has easily been the best set of offensive weapons he’s had at his disposal throughout his entire career.

After their recent victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jones reflected on what has clicked most when it comes to his play and his head coach, Shane Steichen.

“As far as it goes with Shane, the communication has been really good,” he says. “I’ve talked about it before, just throughout the week. Understanding how he wants the game to be played, how he sees it unfolding, it gives me a good idea how to handle certain situations and make decisions.”

Jonathan Taylor’s Blossoming MVP Campaign

For all the good that Jones has done for the Colts, Jonathan Taylor is the optimal 1-2 punch for an Indy team that looked one-dimensional on offense for many years.

For so long, the brunt of the offensive load has been on the shoulders of the five-year vet as the carousel of quarterbacks continued to turn for them. But now, Taylor has put up numbers reminiscent to his sophomore campaign in which he allotted 1,811 yards total along with 18 TDs.

“I think I’m able to be more efficient,” Taylor says regarding his play this season compared to other strong showcases in the past. “I know that year [2021], there were a lot of touches, but it’s now about how can I be more explosive with less touches? We’ve got a lot of players making plays, so everybody’s going to get the ball, and that makes us so lethal. What can you do? How efficient can you be when your number is called?”

Now headlining the NFL in total yards (850) and touchdowns (12), he has made an already formidable offense look nearly unstoppable.

And with each carry that Taylor has, it becomes nearly crucial downs for opposing defenses as he averages 5.9 yards per rush attempt.

Throughout the league, Taylor has solidified himself as the NFL’s scoring leader with 86 points scored, while the next 14 players are kickers with Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys as the second highest with 74.

Indy Defense Steps Up When Needed Most

Steichen may call the plays for the Indy offense, but when asked what he believes lies in the DNA of a championship team, his first response came regarding the defensive side of the ball.

Steichen notes the importance of getting takeaways on defense. “And when we do get one, going and scoring on offense with it is big,” he says, adding that “being multiple, being aggressive defensively is huge.”

And while there’s still room to grow for Indy’s defense, what they’ve shown throughout eight contests is the ability to respond when they were needed most.

To date, the Colts hold teams to the sixth-best point total per game with 19.3. Whether it’s interceptions (tied for second in the NFL) or sacks (tied for fifth, as well as a tie for third in total takeaways), their defense has been the ignition to the fiery offense.

And as cornerback Kenny Moore recently returned to the lineup and gave their secondary a much-needed boost, the trajectory only goes up from here as Jaylon Jones and Chavarius Ward are nearing the field once more as they look to come back from injuries.