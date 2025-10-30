Traveler: The Gold Coast Near Chicago

THE GOLD COAST, the posh area near the waterfront on Chicago’s north side, is a mecca of luxury retail. But every weekend-shopping warrior needs a base of operation. That’s where The Talbott comes in. Just a Birkin’s toss away from Hermès, YSL, Versace, and more shops with security guards, the fully renovated landmark is more than just a convenient spot to drop your bags.

Dating back to 1927, The Talbott retains its Old World elegance but accents it with an abundance of modern amenities. In each of its 178 guest rooms, you’ll find a mix of the vintage-inspired (a Bluetooth speaker disguised as an old-time radio), the upscale (a Nespresso machine and Grown Alchemist bath goodies), and the local (a minibar stocked with treats from Chicago purveyors).

Striking artwork in an array of styles, including pieces from the Art Institute of Chicago and by local illustrator Nicole Cicak, is woven throughout the property. The hotel’s new restaurant, Laurel, has a swank yet low-key bar and seasonally inspired Mediterranean dining. Brunch highlights include Shakshuka & Scallion Labneh and a Braised Lamb Shank Shawarma wrap. Take a stroll down Walton Street to Washington Square Park, where you can peruse paintings in progress by street artists. Bordering the park is the Romanesque-style Newberry Library, a glorious 1893 building featuring a smartly curated bookstore, free gallery exhibits, and a collection that includes handwritten letters, poems, and prose by Jack Kerouac, Willa Cather, and Clarence Darrow, along with musical scores from the pencils of Mozart and Chopin.

The day you leave, get up early to join the line at Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter. Just do your best not to finish off the flaky turnovers and award-winning croissants before you hit I-65 and leave The Gold Coast.

DISTANCE: 184 miles

DRIVE TIME: 3 hours

NOSH Not all Chicago pizza is 3 inches thick. For a lighter option, try the puffy-crust Margherita pie at Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna.

GASP Imagine RuPaul producing a Cirque show with a top-notch band and vocalist to get a sense of the joyful wonders of Teatro ZinZanni.

NAB A SEAT Chicago has a half-price ticket outlet for day-of-show theater, comedy, and more performances.