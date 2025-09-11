Indianapolis Colts Opener Fuels Fans For Strong Season

THE MONTHS leading up to the Indianapolis Colts’ 2025 regular season opener on Sunday were an extended period of uncertainty.

Between roster and staff changes and preseason injuries that marred the outlook going into week one, it was any fan’s guess as to what Indy would look like in its debut.

But following its 33-8 victory at home against the Miami Dolphins, fans of the Horseshoe are beginning to shift from a moment of precariousness to belief.

And while the performance left plenty to be hopeful for in the lead-up to this weekend’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Daniel Jones and Co. have known what kind of offense they’re working with since training camp.

“I don’t think it was surprising to us,” Jones says. “We have a lot of confidence based on our preparation and the work we’ve put in through training camp, and where we think we’ve grown and improved. You always have to go out there and do it on the field. … Now the challenge is to grow with it, build, and continue to develop as an offense.”

Indy’s dominant Week 1 began with a shutout in the first quarter that was highlighted by an interception from Cam Bynum, which was a sign of only good things to come for the Colts as they went on to outscore the opposition 20-0 in the first half.

And while the points came with relative ease at times, the bigger story may be that in a league full of high-powered offenses led by playmaking quarterbacks, Indy can possibly compete.

In recent seasons, Indy’s defense has remained respectable, but its continual carousel of starting quarterbacks has hindered its ability to move the ball as a cohesive unit.

Since the retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019, the Colts have cycled through 11 different quarterbacks, with the offseason acquisition of Jones adding to the list.

Jones, who played six seasons with the New York Giants, was named the starting QB on August 19 and made his regular season debut in the blue and white by going 22 for 29 for 272 yards, one passing TD, and two rushing TDs.

In his postgame presser on Sunday, Jones noted the efficiency with which the offense ran.

“I thought we were efficient in the pass game and had some big plays there. We ran the ball at a high level, and that was huge. A number of times, we got great field position thanks to our defense, and the guys up front played awesome the whole time when protecting in the run game and creating space for our backs to run. When you’re able to do stuff like that, it’s thanks to a lot of things, and it starts up front,” Jones says.

The Colts’ win came on the day the organization inducted owner Jim Irsay into the team’s Ring of Honor. Irsay, who passed away on May 21, took control of the team after his father’s passing in 1997, and ownership now resides with his three daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen.

Head coach Shane Steichen noted the significance of Sunday’s win coinciding with the team’s tribute.

“I think it means everything, and what I mean by that is honoring a man who did so much for this community and this organization. Obviously, he’s not with us physically, but he’s definitely with us spiritually, so to win like we did today was awesome,” he says.

The team moves forward with a slate of games in Denver, Tennessee, and Los Angeles this month—all winnable situations if all three facets of the team’s game play is up to standard. But to expect a repeat performance of Week 1 is asking a lot of any team. Sunday’s offensive execution found Indy scoring on all seven of its drives, a feat that hasn’t been achieved since 1978.

As for their defense, the Colts held Miami to 211 yards total, with a 3.7 yards per play average going into the fourth quarter. The numbers are impressive for their premiere, and so too is the play from sophomore defensive end Laiatu Latu, as well as fourth-year safety Nick Cross and defensive end Samson Ebukam, who is returning from a season-ending injury last season.

On Tuesday, first-year defensive coordinator for the Colts Lou Anarumo described where he envisions his defense going from here.

“Our defensive run fits are a big part of this week. Making sure we don’t let any runs get out. We had one last week where we were in a position to stop the play, and we didn’t, so we have to clean that up. The emphasis with the Broncos, a power run team, we have to make sure we’re clean in all areas, specifically with our run fits.”

He also noted that the team understands the season has only just begun.

“I think we started in April with a vision, and the players and assistant coaches on defense have done a great job,” Anarumo says. “We were able to be successful in Week 1. Winning validates everything that you’re trying to do. … Every week is going to be different. We want the same energy and enthusiasm as this past Sunday every week. It’s a long year, but we certainly started off in the right way.”