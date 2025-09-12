SPARK, EXTINGUISHED: Things seemed like they were on the upswing for Speedway coffee shop The Spark, which opened on Main Street in 2021. This January, the company purchased longtime local beanery Bee Roasters, saying then that it would launch “a new roastery and shop location later this year” but would continue to operate Bee’s wholesale and retail business “as we prepare to open a space that goes beyond serving coffee.” In April, it opened a second location in Mooresville; in July it announced a third location in Westfield.

Now for the plot twist: Late last week, the business turned off comments on its Facebook and Instagram pages, announcing on both platforms that “due to unforeseen circumstances, The Spark coffee is ceasing operations.” No explanation for the shutdown has been offered, nor have any representatives for the business responded to requests for comment. On Reddit, a poster who claims to have been an employee appears as mystified as anyone, saying they detected a decline in business but did not expect an abrupt shutdown like this. According to The Spark, its newest location in Westfield remains open “for the time being,” but with the company announcing an end to operations, that seems unlikely to continue.

LOUVINO LOSS: Louisville-based wine bar chain LouVino has completely departed Indiana, shuttering its remaining location on Mass Ave last week. The IBJ reports that the restaurant at 530 Massachusetts Ave. announced a same-day closure on September 6, writing, “We have truly enjoyed serving the Indianapolis community for the last 6 years and are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our amazing community.” The company, which was sold to dining conglomerate Endeavor Restaurant Group in 2020, shuttered its Fishers outpost in 2023; Endeavor then opened steakhouse Cooper & Cow at the address. The obvious question is if this means a similar switcheroo is planned downtown, right? I asked, but the company is keeping mum for now.

FLY AWAY: Dining at the Indianapolis Airport can be a curious exercise in price inflation—and deflation. This insight comes from the Star, which notes this week that an iced coffee at the IND Starbucks costs about 38 percent more than the same drink at any of the city’s outposts. But that’s counterbalanced by Shapiro’s, where a pre-flight roast beef sandwich is $3.65 less than the one served at 808 S. Meridian. Scroll to the bottom of the article for a comparison of all the airport-to-ground prices.

PURITY TEST: National juice chain Pure Green is headed to Fishers, according to a press release issued by the developers of mixed use structure The Depot. The franchisee is Chasten Harmon, a Columbus-born healthy eating fan who says, “We’re very passionate not only about offering nourishing food options but also about educating the community on healthy eating and food choices.” The location at 8594 E. 116th St. has yet to announce an opening date.

CAN YOU HEAR THE DRUMS?: Hot on the heels of its new Mass Ave location (and its 2025 Best Restaurants nod, ahem) Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine is picking up and moving its original Broad Ripple spot two blocks southwest. The IBJ was the first to report that the popular restaurant is taking over the former Lou Malnati’s outpost at 6320 Ferguson St. following the pizza chain’s Indiana exodus in March.

Owners Cristiano Rodrigues and Elizabeth Fernandez purchased the new building (their current slot is a rental), a landmark moment for Rodrigues. “Since I moved from Brazil in 1999, Broad Ripple is where I basically have lived most of my life in the United States,” he says. “It was important for me to secure my little spot here.” The new, larger space offers more room in the kitchen, a bigger dining room, and a more expansive patio space. “We will have more room to actually do a couple of nice presentations that I want to do,” Rodrigues says of the move, which they hope to make before Christmas.