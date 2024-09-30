October Best Bets

Five can’t-miss Central Indiana events to put on your calendar this month.
  1. Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour—October 3–6
    Clowes Memorial Hall     welcomes fellow Hoosier and seven-time Grammy nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan. A recent co-headliner with Jerry Seinfeld, he’s beloved as a clean comic with relatable, everyday-life sets. 
  2. Riley Festival—October 3–6
    They take the birthday of their native son, poet James Whitcomb Riley, pretty seriously in Greenfield. The theme of this year’s four-day party with parades and scores of exhibitors is the poem “A Barefoot Boy.”
  3. Headless Horseman Festival—October 3–27
    Gather the family and hop on a hayride to come face-to-face with Washington Irving’s legendary phantom. Keep the fun going by dashing through a corn maze, playing midway-style games, taking in a magic show, and more at Conner Prairie.
  4. Heartland International Film Festival—October 10–20
    Our own Heartland was named one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world. It’s back for its 33rd year at Indianapolis-area theaters. Expect documentaries and narrative films, as well as red carpet events and parties with filmmakers.
  5. No Ruff “Dog” Days—October 13
    Wine and dogs in disguise? We’ll see you at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville for their pup costume contest. Enjoy live music and pet-related vendors. Ticket proceeds benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

