-
Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour—October 3–6
Clowes Memorial Hall welcomes fellow Hoosier and seven-time Grammy nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan. A recent co-headliner with Jerry Seinfeld, he’s beloved as a clean comic with relatable, everyday-life sets.
-
Riley Festival—October 3–6
They take the birthday of their native son, poet James Whitcomb Riley, pretty seriously in Greenfield. The theme of this year’s four-day party with parades and scores of exhibitors is the poem “A Barefoot Boy.”
-
Headless Horseman Festival—October 3–27
Gather the family and hop on a hayride to come face-to-face with Washington Irving’s legendary phantom. Keep the fun going by dashing through a corn maze, playing midway-style games, taking in a magic show, and more at Conner Prairie.
-
Heartland International Film Festival—October 10–20
Our own Heartland was named one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world. It’s back for its 33rd year at Indianapolis-area theaters. Expect documentaries and narrative films, as well as red carpet events and parties with filmmakers.
-
No Ruff “Dog” Days—October 13
Wine and dogs in disguise? We’ll see you at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville for their pup costume contest. Enjoy live music and pet-related vendors. Ticket proceeds benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.
October Best Bets
Five can’t-miss Central Indiana events to put on your calendar this month.