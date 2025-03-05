The Hoosierist: Up In The Air

Illustration By Ryan Johnson

Q: How much power does Indiana get from wind?



A: It may be eye-opening to learn that we get roughly 10 percent of our electricity from eco-friendly wind turbines. But it’s likely less of a surprise if you’ve seen the kaiju-sized structures bestriding I-65 for miles through Benton, White, and Jasper counties. They’re part of Meadow Lake Wind Farm, the sixth largest facility of its kind in the U.S., with more than 400 gargantuan turbines churning out about 800 of Indiana’s approximately 3,300 annual wind megawatts. The Hoosierist, however, thinks this place also performs a lifesaving secondary function. The towering structures are literally the only point of visual interest on the numbingly dull Indy-to-Chicago route. Who knows how many wrecks they’ve prevented when their sudden appearance startles drowsy drivers back to attentiveness?