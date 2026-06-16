Driven By Design, Local Artists Enliven Jiffy Lubes With Murals

(1) Vibrant Fashionistas

William Denton Ray used spray paint to craft the newest mural in the series. Ray sees it as a snapshot that represents the surrounding Broad Ripple and Glendale. “I often paint abstract faces in vibrant colors, choosing expression over realism,” he says. Within the faces are fashion-related details like hairstyles, hats, piercings, and clothing patterns. “These small expressions of individuality come together to form a vibrant portrait of the community.” 6275 N. Keystone Ave.

(2) Eye2Eye

Dan Thompson’s conjuring of a robot cradling a gray tabby is about kindness. “Two apparently very different creatures engage each other not with fear but with curiosity and trust,” Thompson explains. The artist chose this specific location because it’s near his childhood home in Lawrence. “So much public artwork, including my own, has been in more trendy parts of town,” he says. “I wanted to leave something closer to where I grew up and where I live now. I love the east side.” 355 N. Shadeland Ave.

(3) Brownsburg is Developing

At a meeting with the Indy Arts Council, Barb Stahl heard the phrase “the development of Brownsburg.” Her thoughts turned to an old-time darkroom. “Brownsburg residents had conflicting views on whether historical landmarks should be torn down to make way for progress,” Stahl recalls. “The photographs hanging to dry in the mural are sites that were torn down. In the trays, still developing, are the buildings that replaced them.” 1280 N. Green St., Brownsburg

(4) Taking the Bait

Carl Leck, who’s painted murals for Super Bowl XLVI and the 500 Festival, was happy to learn he had full creative freedom over this project after first assuming it had to be car-themed. The Ball State University and Herron School of Art + Design alum created this whimsical design using the trompe l’oeil (French for “deceive the eye”) technique to lend a 3D effect. His own backyard chickens inspired the bird in the mural. His fowl sport black feathers that look iridescent blue-green in the sun. 8175 Allisonville Rd.

(5) Gummy Bears

For his second Jiffy Lube mural, Carl Leck drew inspiration from Wolf Cave in McCormick’s Creek State Park in Spencer. But what to put in the cave? Every time he mentioned he was considering gummy bears, he always got a smile or a laugh. “I knew I was on the right track,” he recalls. It’s too easy for suburbs to turn into “concrete wastelands,” he observes, so he wanted something fun. “I knew a lot of people would pass it on this road, and I wanted them to know right away what they were looking at.” 9 U.S. 31 N, Whiteland