During the team’s 1981–82 NCAA Division III Championship season his junior year, he served as the DJ for the team on bus rides and for pregame shootarounds.
“I had a big silver boom box, and we listened to music like The Gap Band and The J. Geils Band. ‘Take Your Time (Do it Right)’ and ‘Freeze-Frame’ were songs that we’d listen to. I thought it was cool that head coach Mac Petty allowed us to listen to music during the shootaround,” he says.
“At 10 or 12, I would play a card game [Strat-O-Matic Basketball] and do play-by-play into the recorder. I would call the game, and my brother Tom would do the commercials. Jump to 50 years later, I’m announcing games, and he owns an advertising agency. It’s funny how it all worked out,” he says.
Last year, Denari retired from announcing the 500.
“Being the coach’s kid, you’d better be really good or not so good. In my first game, I scored 20. There really wasn’t a problem after that,” he recalls.
“I just like being a part of a group. I like being affiliated with a team and bringing that message to the fans and viewers. You owe it to the people watching to do your best because you never know if it may be their first time watching,” he says.
“The winning is great, and the losing sucks, but you are with them [the Pacers]. It’s not just doing the games. It’s more,” he says. “If that’s all you are doing, you’re not doing your job. I love being a representative of the Pacers everywhere I go. Even when I am picking up food, fans want to talk about their team.”
The Pacers next season? Denari says no time to panic. “We [the Pacers] get healthy; we will be competitive. But I must say this year, the fans have been great. Nearly every game has sold out.”