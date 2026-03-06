The Feed: ClusterTruck Expands Into Carmel

Indianapolis-based food delivery business ClusterTruck opened a Carmel kitchen last week, expanding the menu’s reach along the North Meridian corridor.

Monti Aperitivo & Cucina has taken up residence in the Fountain Square space most recently occupied by Wine Market & Table. The team includes general manager and executive chef Francesco Settanni, who has worked at Tre on Main, Sangiovese, and Napolese. 1110 Shelby St., 317-602-2037

Next Friday, Astrea rooftop bar just off Monument Circle will host an intimate Teeling Irish Whiskey Event with elevated food pairings by executive chef Craig Baker. The tasting will feature rare, limited-edition whiskeys, including a 33-year Teeling Pineau Des Charentes as well as 24-year and 16-year single malts. 17 W. Market St., 463-303-0400

Ale Emporium, which originated in 1982 in Castleton, opens its fourth location on Monday—a 12,000-square-foot new build in Avon that will house a live music stage, a covered patio, and both family dining areas and a 21-and-over bar. 7510 Beechwood Centre Rd., Avon

A fifth location for Slapfish is set to open this fall inside the former Apocalypse Burger spot in Meridian-Kessler.