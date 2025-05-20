Cheers: Astrea Rooftop Bar

DOWNTOWN’S FRESHLY OPENED InterContinental Hotel isn’t just a place for out-of-towners to rest, its sales and marketing director Zachary Lockett says as he walks through Astrea, the hotel’s glossy indoor/outdoor bar. Located at the top of the 11-story lodgings, it’s also Indy’s highest spot to grab a drink, with floor-to-ceiling windows that give you a broad view of the city even when you’re seated inside.

The outlook isn’t the only thing to recommend Astrea, which offers a well-curated list of wine by the bottle or glass, a short beer menu, and a fun selection of creative cocktails. Executive chef Craig Baker has also plotted a sharp menu of shareable, small plates that are “substantial enough to make for a good dinner,” Lockett says. And with the city’s glittering skyline to gaze at, you’ll certainly want to settle in as long as you can.



17 W. Market St., 11th floor

463-303-0400